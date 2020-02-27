Northland Power (NPIFF) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Nelson Ng from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Northland Power (NPIFF), with a price target of C$33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Ng is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 72.2% success rate. Ng covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Algonquin Power & Utilities, and Just Energy Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Northland Power with a $25.39 average price target.

Northland Power’s market cap is currently $4.59B and has a P/E ratio of 18.35. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.36.

Northland Power, Inc. engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Thermal, On-shore Renewables, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.