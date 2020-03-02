Northern (NTRS) Receives a Sell from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Northern (NTRS), with a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $85.73, close to its 52-week low of $83.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Graseck is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 55.0% success rate. Graseck covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Northern with a $109.44 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $110.48 and a one-year low of $83.16. Currently, Northern has an average volume of 1.16M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 131 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NTRS in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Peter Cherecwich, the President of NTRS sold 32,403 shares for a total of $3,343,666.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.