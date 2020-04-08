Northern (NTRS) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Northern (NTRS), with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $82.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 71.9% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Northern is a Hold with an average price target of $83.38.

The company has a one-year high of $110.49 and a one-year low of $60.67. Currently, Northern has an average volume of 1.75M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 134 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NTRS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Peter Cherecwich, the President of NTRS sold 32,403 shares for a total of $3,343,666.

Most recently, in February 2020, Peter Cherecwich, the President of NTRS sold 32,403 shares for a total of $3,343,666.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management. The Corporate & Institutional Services Segment offers asset servicing, brokerage, banking and related services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, and sovereign wealth funds. The Wealth Management Segment includes trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services, financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration, family business consulting; family financial education, brokerage services and private and business banking. Northern Trust was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.