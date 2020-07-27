Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK), with a price target of $2.75. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.0% and a 66.6% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, First Majestic Silver, and Golden Star Resources.

Northern Dynasty Minerals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.22.

Based on Northern Dynasty Minerals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $10.72 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $16.21 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NAK in relation to earlier this year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper mineral properties. It holds interest in Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project. The company was founded on May 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.