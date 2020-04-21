Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -11.5% and a 28.0% success rate. Ihle covers the NA sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, First Majestic Silver, and Golden Star Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Northern Dynasty Minerals with a $1.90 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Northern Dynasty Minerals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $15.59 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $12.5 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper mineral properties. It holds interest in Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project. The company was founded on May 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.