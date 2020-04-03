North American Construction Group (NOA) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Raymond James

In a report released today, Ben Cherniavsky from Raymond James downgraded North American Construction Group (NOA) to Hold, with a price target of C$8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.63, close to its 52-week low of $4.45.

Cherniavsky has an average return of 34.9% when recommending North American Construction Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Cherniavsky is ranked #1226 out of 6219 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on North American Construction Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.01.

Based on North American Construction Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $189 million and net profit of $8.24 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $131 million and had a net profit of $2.66 million.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Acheson, Canada.