North American Construction Group (NOA) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Yuri Lynk maintained a Buy rating on North American Construction Group (NOA) yesterday and set a price target of C$16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Lynk is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 51.8% success rate. Lynk covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hardwoods Distribution, Badger Daylighting, and SNC-Lavalin Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for North American Construction Group with a $10.92 average price target, representing a 36.8% upside. In a report issued on October 22, TD Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$14.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.46 and a one-year low of $4.11. Currently, North American Construction Group has an average volume of 91.78K.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Acheson, Canada.