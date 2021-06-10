North American Construction Group (NOA) Receives a Buy from BMO Capital

In a report released today, John Gibson from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on North American Construction Group (NOA), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.40, close to its 52-week high of $14.48.

Gibson has an average return of 12.6% when recommending North American Construction Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibson is ranked #388 out of 7545 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on North American Construction Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.80, which is a 17.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 1, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$21.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.48 and a one-year low of $5.58. Currently, North American Construction Group has an average volume of 53.45K.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Acheson, Canada.

