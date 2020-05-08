North American Construction Group (NOA) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Ben Cherniavsky from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on North American Construction Group (NOA), with a price target of C$8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.55, close to its 52-week low of $4.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Cherniavsky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 51.1% success rate. Cherniavsky covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ritchie Bros, Cargojet, and Stantec.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for North American Construction Group with a $11.72 average price target.

North American Construction Group’s market cap is currently $166.8M and has a P/E ratio of 4.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.16.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Acheson, Canada.