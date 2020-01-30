Norfolk Southern (NSC) Receives a Buy from Stephens

In a report released today, Justin Long from Stephens maintained a Buy rating on Norfolk Southern (NSC), with a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $214.83, close to its 52-week high of $219.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 58.6% success rate. Long covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Canadian Pacific, and Union Pacific.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Norfolk Southern with a $217.78 average price target, representing a 0.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $235.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Norfolk Southern’s market cap is currently $56.02B and has a P/E ratio of 20.93. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.68.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.