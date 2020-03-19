Norfolk Southern (NSC) Receives a Buy from Cowen & Co.

In a report released yesterday, Jason Seidl from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Norfolk Southern (NSC), with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $133.82, close to its 52-week low of $119.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 58.9% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Transportation Group, Expeditors International, and Echo Global Logistics.

Norfolk Southern has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $211.00, representing a 64.4% upside. In a report issued on March 9, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $226.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $219.88 and a one-year low of $119.29. Currently, Norfolk Southern has an average volume of 1.79M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NSC in relation to earlier this year.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.