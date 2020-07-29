Norfolk Southern (NSC) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After TD Securities and Credit Suisse gave Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wells Fargo. Analyst Allison Poliniak maintained a Buy rating on Norfolk Southern today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $192.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Poliniak is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 64.5% success rate. Poliniak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Canadian Railway, and Canadian Pacific.

Norfolk Southern has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $188.36.

Norfolk Southern’s market cap is currently $47.42B and has a P/E ratio of 20.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.27.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NSC in relation to earlier this year.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States. The company transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. It offers the extensive intermodal network in the eastern half of the United States and is a transporter of coal, automotive, and industrial products. The company’s services include property leases and sales; wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects; access property; manage private crossings, promote business with signboards, and natural resource management. Norfolk Southern was founded on July 23, 1980 and is headquartered in Norfolk, VA.