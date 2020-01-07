Norfolk Southern (NSC) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski maintained a Hold rating on Norfolk Southern (NSC) yesterday and set a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $195.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Oglenski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 59.2% success rate. Oglenski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, Expeditors International, and Knight Transportation.

Norfolk Southern has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $215.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Norfolk Southern’s market cap is currently $51.09B and has a P/E ratio of 19.09. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.35.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.