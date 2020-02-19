Nordson (NDSN) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn maintained a Hold rating on Nordson (NDSN) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $171.49, close to its 52-week high of $180.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 58.0% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Roper Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nordson is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $181.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nordson’s market cap is currently $9.96B and has a P/E ratio of 29.79. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.29.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 94 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NDSN in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Gregory Thaxton, the EVP, CFO of NDSN sold 13,000 shares for a total of $2,134,080.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Adhesive Dispensing, Advanced Technology, and Industrial Coating Systems.