Nordson (NDSN) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Nordson (NDSN). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $204.14, close to its 52-week high of $208.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 60.7% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Wesco International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nordson with a $221.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nordson’s market cap is currently $11.86B and has a P/E ratio of 35.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -31.77.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 87 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NDSN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in June 2020, Gregory Thaxton, the EVP, CFO of NDSN sold 40,400 shares for a total of $7,814,284.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Adhesive Dispensing, Advanced Technology, and Industrial Coating Systems. The Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment delivers its dispensing and processing technology to diverse markets for applications. This segment provides packaging, polymer processing and product assembly services. The Advanced Technology Systems segment offers electronic systems, fluid management, test and inspection services. The Industrial Coating Systems segment provides standard and highly-customized equipment used primarily for applying coatings, paint, finishes, sealants and other material. This segment provides cold materials, container coating, liquid finishing, powder coating, curing and drying systems. The company was founded by Eric T. Nord, Evan W. Nord and Walter G. Nord in 1954 and is headquartered in Westlake, OH.