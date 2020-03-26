Nordson (NDSN) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn maintained a Hold rating on Nordson (NDSN) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $130.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 53.7% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Roper Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nordson with a $177.67 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Nordson’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $495 million and net profit of $52 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $498 million and had a net profit of $48.57 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 85 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NDSN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2020, Gregory Thaxton, the EVP, CFO of NDSN sold 13,000 shares for a total of $2,134,080.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Adhesive Dispensing, Advanced Technology, and Industrial Coating Systems. The Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment delivers its dispensing and processing technology to diverse markets for applications. This segment provides packaging, polymer processing and product assembly services. The Advanced Technology Systems segment offers electronic systems, fluid management, test and inspection services. The Industrial Coating Systems segment provides standard and highly-customized equipment used primarily for applying coatings, paint, finishes, sealants and other material. This segment provides cold materials, container coating, liquid finishing, powder coating, curing and drying systems. The company was founded by Eric T. Nord, Evan W. Nord and Walter G. Nord in 1954 and is headquartered in Westlake, OH.