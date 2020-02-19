Nordic American Tanker (NAT) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Liam Burke maintained a Buy rating on Nordic American Tanker (NAT) today and set a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.4% and a 42.7% success rate. Burke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, Dynagas LNG Partners, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nordic American Tanker is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.80, a 68.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Cleaves Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $4.10 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.28 and a one-year low of $1.66. Currently, Nordic American Tanker has an average volume of 2.73M.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. is an international tanker company, which engages in owning and operating of Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjørn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

