Nordic American Tanker (NAT) Initiated with a Hold at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Magnus Fyhr initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Nordic American Tanker (NAT) on March 29 and set a price target of $3.75. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.40, close to its 52-week low of $2.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Fyhr is ranked #6524 out of 7490 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nordic American Tanker is a Hold with an average price target of $3.13, which is a -7.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 18, Cleaves Securities also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $2.90 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nordic American Tanker’s market cap is currently $514.9M and has a P/E ratio of 9.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.80.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. is an international tanker company, which engages in owning and operating of Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjørn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.