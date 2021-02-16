Nordic American Tanker (NAT) Gets a Sell Rating from Cleaves Securities

Cleaves Securities analyst Joakim Hannisdahl maintained a Sell rating on Nordic American Tanker (NAT) yesterday and set a price target of $2.40. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 59.8% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Seaways, Eagle Bulk Shipping, and Star Bulk Carriers.

Nordic American Tanker has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $2.10.

Based on Nordic American Tanker’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $56.04 million and GAAP net loss of $10.02 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $67.38 million and had a GAAP net loss of $13.74 million.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. is an international tanker company, which engages in owning and operating of Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjørn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.