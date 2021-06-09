Nordic American Tanker (NAT) Gets a Buy Rating from Drewry Financial

Drewry Financial analyst Nikesh Shukla maintained a Buy rating on Nordic American Tanker (NAT) yesterday and set a price target of $4.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Shukla is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 55.9% success rate. Shukla covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ardmore Shipping, Teekay Tankers, and DHT Holdings.

Nordic American Tanker has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.53.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nordic American Tanker’s market cap is currently $543.6M and has a P/E ratio of -39.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.94.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. is an international tanker company, which engages in owning and operating of Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjørn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.