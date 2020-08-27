Nordic American Tanker (NAT) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Liam Burke from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Nordic American Tanker (NAT), with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.5% and a 40.1% success rate. Burke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, International Seaways, and LiqTech International.

Nordic American Tanker has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $4.47.

The company has a one-year high of $9.00 and a one-year low of $1.66. Currently, Nordic American Tanker has an average volume of 4.2M.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. is an international tanker company, which engages in owning and operating of Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjørn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.