Nordex (NRDXF) was Upgraded to a Hold Rating at Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Douglas Lindahl upgraded Nordex (NRDXF) to Hold on May 22 and set a price target of EUR8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.17.

Lindahl has an average return of 31.7% when recommending Nordex.

According to TipRanks.com, Lindahl is ranked #1527 out of 6620 analysts.

Nordex has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $9.79, which is a 21.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR8.50 price target.

Based on Nordex’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $965 million and GAAP net loss of $38 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $399 million and had a GAAP net loss of $35 million.

Nordex SE is a strategic management holding company, which engages in the development, production, servicing, and marketing of wind power systems. It operates through the Projects and Service segments. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business. The Service segment provides services and products for existing turbines after their handover to customers. It also offers inspection and maintenance, inspection of safety equipment, repair service, spare part deliveries, modernization, technical enhancements, condition monitoring system, customer training, and remote monitoring and management. Nordex was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.