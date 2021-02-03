Norddeutsche Landesbank’s Outlook for This Canada’s Energy Sector Company

In a report released yesterday, Wolfgang Donie from Norddeutsche Landesbank maintained a Hold rating on Siemens Energy (SMEGF), with a price target of EUR29.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Donie is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 50.0% success rate. Donie covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Airbus Group SE, and Boeing.

Siemens Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.56.

Siemens Energy AG is an engineering technology company. The company develops and provides solutions for industrial applications, power generation, transmission, wind energy technologies. It provides Integrated Electrification, Automation and Digital solutions for oil and marine industries, Re-powering solutions, Grid access, HVDC, MVDC, and other related services.