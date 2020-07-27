Norddeutsche Landesbank Remains a Sell on Tesla (TSLA)

In a report issued on July 23, Frank Schwope from Norddeutsche Landesbank maintained a Sell rating on Tesla (TSLA), with a price target of $600.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1417.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwope is ranked #6698 out of 6803 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tesla is a Hold with an average price target of $1257.04, representing a -11.2% downside. In a report issued on July 17, CFRA also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $1100.00 price target.

Tesla’s market cap is currently $262.8B and has a P/E ratio of 715.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 26.67.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TSLA in relation to earlier this year.

Tesla, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture and sale of electric vehicles. The Energy Generation and Storage segment includes the design, manufacture, installation, sale, and lease of stationary energy storage products and solar energy systems, and sale of electricity generated by its solar energy systems to customers. It develops energy storage products for use in homes, commercial facilities and utility sites. The company was founded by Jeffrey B. Straubel, Elon Reeve Musk, Martin Eberhard, and Marc Tarpenning on July 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

