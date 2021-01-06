Norddeutsche Landesbank Remains a Hold on Qiagen (QGEN)

In a report released today, Thorsten Strauss from Norddeutsche Landesbank maintained a Hold rating on Qiagen (QGEN). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.69, close to its 52-week high of $55.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Strauss has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.8% and a 50.0% success rate. Strauss covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wacker Chemie AG, LANXESS, and Linde.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Qiagen is a Hold with an average price target of $56.90.

Based on Qiagen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $484 million and net profit of $16.91 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $383 million and had a GAAP net loss of $161 million.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.