Norddeutsche Landesbank Remains a Hold on Qiagen (QGEN)

Christine Brown- January 6, 2021, 10:10 AM EDT

In a report released today, Thorsten Strauss from Norddeutsche Landesbank maintained a Hold rating on Qiagen (QGEN). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.69, close to its 52-week high of $55.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Strauss has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.8% and a 50.0% success rate. Strauss covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wacker Chemie AG, LANXESS, and Linde.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Qiagen is a Hold with an average price target of $56.90.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Qiagen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $484 million and net profit of $16.91 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $383 million and had a GAAP net loss of $161 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts