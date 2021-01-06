Norddeutsche Landesbank Maintains a Hold Rating on Qiagen (QGEN)

Catie Powers- January 6, 2021, 9:50 AM EDT

Norddeutsche Landesbank analyst Thorsten Strauss maintained a Hold rating on Qiagen (QGEN) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.56, close to its 52-week high of $55.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Strauss has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.8% and a 50.0% success rate. Strauss covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wacker Chemie AG, LANXESS, and Linde.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Qiagen with a $56.90 average price target.

Qiagen’s market cap is currently $12.09B and has a P/E ratio of 64.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -32.50.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

