Noodles & Co (NDLS) Gets a Buy Rating from Jefferies

Howard Kim- July 8, 2020, 2:46 PM EDT

Jefferies analyst Andy Barish maintained a Buy rating on Noodles & Co (NDLS) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Barish is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 56.1% success rate. Barish covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and Papa John’s International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Noodles & Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

The company has a one-year high of $9.06 and a one-year low of $3.14. Currently, Noodles & Co has an average volume of 403.8K.

Noodles & Co. develops and operates fast-casual restaurants which offers lunch and dinner meals. It serves cooked-to-order dishes, which include noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

