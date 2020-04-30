Nomura Thinks Redwood’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Howlett from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Redwood (RWT), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.31, close to its 52-week low of $2.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Howlett has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -19.5% and a 30.6% success rate. Howlett covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, TriplePoint Venture Growth, and ARMOUR Residential REIT.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Redwood is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.30, implying an 89.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.50 price target.

Redwood’s market cap is currently $504.1M and has a P/E ratio of 2.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.27.

Redwood Trust, Inc. engages in the business of investing in mortgages and other real estate-related assets. It operates through the following segments: Investment Portfolio and Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment includes a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) retained from its Sequoia securitizations, as well as RMBS issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments. The Mortgage Banking segment consists of operating a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio. The company was founded by George E. Bull III, Douglas B. Hansen and Frederick H. Borden on April 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA.