Nomura Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Two Harbors (TWO)

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Howlett from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Two Harbors (TWO), with a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Howlett is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -19.4% and a 27.2% success rate. Howlett covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, TriplePoint Venture Growth, and ARMOUR Residential REIT.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Two Harbors is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.64.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Two Harbors’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $164 million and net profit of $135 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $555 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 21, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.