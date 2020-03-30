Nomura Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Twitter (TWTR)

In a report issued on March 27, Mark Kelley from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Twitter (TWTR), with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelley is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 39.7% success rate. Kelley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and ANGI Homeservices.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Twitter is a Hold with an average price target of $35.22, implying a 37.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

Twitter’s market cap is currently $19.81B and has a P/E ratio of 13.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.68.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 130 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Twitter, Inc. is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions, and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet. The company can also be used as a marketing tool for businesses. It’s products and services include Twitter, Periscope, Promoted Tweets, Promoted Accounts and Promoted Trends. Twitter was founded by Jack Dorsey, Christopher Isaac Stone, Noah E. Glass, Jeremy LaTrasse, and Evan Williams on March 21, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.