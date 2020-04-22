Nomura Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Synchrony Financial (SYF)

In a report released yesterday, Bill Carcache from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Synchrony Financial (SYF), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.89, close to its 52-week low of $12.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Carcache is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 71.6% success rate. Carcache covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Huntington Bancshares, and Fifth Third Bancorp.

Synchrony Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.55, a 57.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Synchrony Financial’s market cap is currently $8.85B and has a P/E ratio of 2.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.76.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products. The Payment Solutions platform is a provider of promotional financing for major consumer purchases, offering private label credit cards and instalment loans. The CareCredit platform is a provider of promotional financing to consumers for elective healthcare procedures or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Read More on SYF: