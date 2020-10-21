Nomura Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Silicon Motion (SIMO)

In a report released yesterday, Donnie Teng from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Silicon Motion (SIMO), with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.55.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Silicon Motion with a $49.60 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $53.04 and a one-year low of $26.72. Currently, Silicon Motion has an average volume of 292K.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits, and embedded graphics. The company was founded in November 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.