Nomura Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Ross Stores (ROST)

Nomura analyst Michael Baker maintained a Hold rating on Ross Stores (ROST) today and set a price target of $83.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.80, close to its 52-week low of $56.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 54.6% success rate. Baker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Burlington Stores.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ross Stores is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $121.64, which is a 104.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

Ross Stores’ market cap is currently $21.52B and has a P/E ratio of 13.03. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.58.

Ross Stores, Inc. engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.