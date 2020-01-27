Nomura Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Discover Financial Services (DFS)

In a report issued on January 24, Bill Carcache from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Discover Financial Services (DFS), with a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Carcache is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 79.6% success rate. Carcache covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital One Financial, Huntington Bancshares, and Fifth Third Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Discover Financial Services with a $90.80 average price target, a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $88.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $92.98 and a one-year low of $65.81. Currently, Discover Financial Services has an average volume of 1.53M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments.