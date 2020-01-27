Nomura Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Carrie Williams- January 27, 2020, 5:24 AM EDT

In a report issued on January 24, Bill Carcache from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Discover Financial Services (DFS), with a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Carcache is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 79.6% success rate. Carcache covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital One Financial, Huntington Bancshares, and Fifth Third Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Discover Financial Services with a $90.80 average price target, a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $88.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $92.98 and a one-year low of $65.81. Currently, Discover Financial Services has an average volume of 1.53M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts