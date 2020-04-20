Nomura Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Criteo SA (CRTO)

Nomura analyst Mark Kelley maintained a Hold rating on Criteo SA (CRTO) on April 17 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 59.2% success rate. Kelley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and ANGI Homeservices.

Criteo SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.44.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Criteo SA’s market cap is currently $564.1M and has a P/E ratio of 6.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.94.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include criteo shopper graph; criteo engine; publisher network; client platform; and product portfolio. The company was founded by Jean-Baptiste Rudelle, Franck Le Ouay, Pascal Gauthier, Laurent Quatrefages and Romain Niccoli on November 3, 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.