Nomura Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Stealth Biotherapeutics (MITO)

Nomura analyst Christopher Marai maintained a Buy rating on Stealth Biotherapeutics (MITO) on December 20 and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.75, close to its 52-week low of $4.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Marai is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 50.8% success rate. Marai covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Stealth Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.80.

Based on Stealth Biotherapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $15.77 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $40.39 million.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.