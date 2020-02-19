Nomura Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Prothena (PRTA)

In a report issued on February 14, Christopher Marai from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Prothena (PRTA), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Marai is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 50.0% success rate. Marai covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Prothena is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.33.

Based on Prothena’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $21.55 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $22.46 million.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, which research, development and commercialization of therapies in the neuroscience and orphan categories. Its antibody-based product candidates target a potential indications including amyloidosis and Parkinson’s disease.