Nomura Sticks to Their Buy Rating for IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Nomura analyst Mark Kelley maintained a Buy rating on IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) on January 2 and set a price target of $285.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $252.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 78.0% success rate. Kelley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, ANGI Homeservices, and Match Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IAC/InterActiveCorp with a $280.43 average price target, representing a 10.9% upside. In a report issued on December 23, Wedbush also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $296.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $268.72 and a one-year low of $178.08. Currently, IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average volume of 816.1K.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

