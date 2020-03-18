Nomura Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT)

Nomura analyst Harry Curtis maintained a Buy rating on Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) on March 13 and set a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.83, close to its 52-week low of $61.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 52.6% success rate. Curtis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Marriott International, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $99.71.

The company has a one-year high of $115.48 and a one-year low of $61.85. Currently, Hilton Worldwide Holdings has an average volume of 3.29M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HLT in relation to earlier this year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.