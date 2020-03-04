Nomura Sticks to Its Sell Rating for Nvidia (NVDA)

Nomura analyst David Wong maintained a Sell rating on Nvidia (NVDA) on March 2 and set a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $265.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 67.6% success rate. Wong covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Texas Instruments, and Lam Research.

Nvidia has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $313.75.

Nvidia’s market cap is currently $162.7B and has a P/E ratio of 58.82. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.33.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NVDA in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Brooke Seawell, a Director at NVDA sold 20,000 shares for a total of $5,758,200.

