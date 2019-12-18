Nomura Sticks to Its Sell Rating for Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

Nomura analyst Christopher Marai maintained a Sell rating on Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) yesterday and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $117.15, close to its 52-week high of $125.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Marai is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 51.4% success rate. Marai covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alnylam Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $133.80.

The company has a one-year high of $125.72 and a one-year low of $60.27. Currently, Alnylam Pharma has an average volume of 716.6K.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.