Nomura Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Tractor Supply (TSCO)

In a report issued on January 24, Michael Baker from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Tractor Supply (TSCO), with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $93.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 58.0% success rate. Baker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Burlington Stores.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tractor Supply with a $107.80 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Tractor Supply’s market cap is currently $11.08B and has a P/E ratio of 20.51. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.43.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tractor Supply Co. engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.