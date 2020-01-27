Nomura Sticks to Its Hold Rating for M&T Bank (MTB)

In a report released today, Bill Carcache from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on M&T Bank (MTB), with a price target of $176.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $171.49, close to its 52-week high of $176.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Carcache is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 79.6% success rate. Carcache covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Huntington Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for M&T Bank with a $182.20 average price target, representing a 6.7% upside. In a report issued on January 23, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $169.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $176.11 and a one-year low of $141.50. Currently, M&T Bank has an average volume of 542.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 140 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MTB in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Denis Salamone, a Director at MTB sold 15,755 shares for a total of $2,638,963.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, M&T Bank and Wilmington Trust NA. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfo