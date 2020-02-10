Nomura Sticks to Its Hold Rating for General Motors (GM)

Nomura analyst Anindya Das maintained a Hold rating on General Motors (GM) on February 7 and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.63, close to its 52-week low of $32.97.

Das has an average return of 25.0% when recommending General Motors.

According to TipRanks.com, Das is ranked #3646 out of 5882 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for General Motors with a $43.89 average price target.

General Motors’ market cap is currently $48.05B and has a P/E ratio of 7.35. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.13.

General Motors Co. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc. The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.