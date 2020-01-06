Nomura Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Costco (COST)

Nomura analyst Michael Baker maintained a Hold rating on Costco (COST) on January 3 and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $290.85, close to its 52-week high of $307.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 59.5% success rate. Baker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Burlington Stores.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Costco is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $309.67, a 6.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 31, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $305.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $307.34 and a one-year low of $203.54. Currently, Costco has an average volume of 1.84M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 77 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COST in relation to earlier this year.

