Nomura Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Comerica (CMA)

In a report released today, Bill Carcache from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Comerica (CMA), with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Carcache is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 79.6% success rate. Carcache covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Huntington Bancshares.

Comerica has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $71.33, implying an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $70.00 price target.

Based on Comerica’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $925 million and net profit of $267 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $954 million and had a net profit of $308 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CMA in relation to earlier this year.

Comerica, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other.