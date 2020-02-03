Nomura Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Aptiv (APTV)

In a report issued on January 31, Anindya Das from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Aptiv (APTV), with a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $84.79.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aptiv with a $101.43 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $99.04 and a one-year low of $63.36. Currently, Aptiv has an average volume of 1.31M.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets.