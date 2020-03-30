Nomura Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

Brian Anderson- March 29, 2020, 10:28 PM EDT

Nomura analyst Christopher Marai maintained a Buy rating on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) on March 27 and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.05, close to its 52-week low of $6.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Marai is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 43.7% success rate. Marai covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Voyager Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.67, implying a 129.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Benchmark Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Voyager Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $32.67 million and GAAP net loss of $12.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.01 million and had a GAAP net loss of $22.53 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which develops treatments for patients suffering from central nervous system. Its pipeline of gene theraphy programs include VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guangping Gao, Mark A. Kay, Krystof Bankiewicz and Phillip Zamore in June 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts