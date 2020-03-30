Nomura Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

Nomura analyst Christopher Marai maintained a Buy rating on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) on March 27 and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.05, close to its 52-week low of $6.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Marai is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 43.7% success rate. Marai covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Voyager Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.67, implying a 129.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Benchmark Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Voyager Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $32.67 million and GAAP net loss of $12.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.01 million and had a GAAP net loss of $22.53 million.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which develops treatments for patients suffering from central nervous system. Its pipeline of gene theraphy programs include VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guangping Gao, Mark A. Kay, Krystof Bankiewicz and Phillip Zamore in June 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.