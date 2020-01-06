Nomura Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Pinterest (PINS)

Nomura analyst Mark Kelley maintained a Buy rating on Pinterest (PINS) on January 2 and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.26, close to its 52-week low of $17.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 78.0% success rate. Kelley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and ANGI Homeservices.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pinterest with a $27.10 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $36.83 and a one-year low of $17.39. Currently, Pinterest has an average volume of 9.26M.

Pinterest, Inc. engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.