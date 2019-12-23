Nomura Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Mohawk Industries (MHK)

In a report released today, Mike Wood from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Mohawk Industries (MHK), with a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $136.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 69.2% success rate. Wood covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Installed Building Products, Mueller Water Products, and Masonite International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mohawk Industries with a $158.83 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $156.60 and a one-year low of $108.93. Currently, Mohawk Industries has an average volume of 721.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MHK in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW).

Read More on MHK: